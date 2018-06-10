Govt releases grant for hockey team

Islamabad

The federal government has released a special grant of Rs5.3 million for the national hockey team and coaches for remaining unbeaten in the Commonwealth Games staged earlier this year.

At the Commonwealth Games held on Gold Coast, Australia in April, though Pakistan’s hockey team failed to produce any top-class performance, they didn’t face defeat in any match drawing four pool matches before beating Canada to bag seventh place in the 10-nation hockey contest.

“The outgoing Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi recently announced a special prize for the national hockey team for remaining unbeaten at the Commonwealth Games. This prize money is meant to encourage the players ahead of [this year’s] Asian Games,” said Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior. While hailing the government’s decision of releasing the grant, Shahbaz said the money will be distributed among players and coaches. When contacted, Pakistan Sports Board spokesman Azam Dar confirmed the PSB had received Rs5.3 million for hockey. “On Monday, we will hand over the amount [through] cheque to the PHF,” he said.—APP