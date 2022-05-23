Govt rejects PTI’s call for polls, decides to complete tenure

PM Shehbaz will chair an important meeting of coalition parties today

The coalition government has decided to take tough decisions to revive the economy and complete its constitutional term, sources confirmed.

Amid facing louder calls to dissolve assemblies and announce snap polls, the allies expressed the resolve that they would not yield to any pressure.

On Sunday, Imran Khan had announced that he is coming to Islamabad on May 25 to seek an election date and dissolution of the National Assembly and gave a message to the country’s military and asked it to adhere to its promise of “neutrality.”

“The ruling collation government has finally decided to complete its constitutional term and take the necessary steps needed to stabilise the economy. It was the outcome of a consultative process among the heads of the coalition parties,” said the sources. “It was also agreed that the government will take tough decisions regarding subsidies on petroleum products. A wrong example will be set if the government is removed by long marches,” the government sources said.

The government finalised the strategy after a meeting of an “important personality” with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP supremo met with the “important personality” recently, the sources revealed, adding that following the meeting, the PPP leader met with Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman. Subsequently, the ruling government announced that it would complete its term and will take difficult decisions to uplift the economy.

PML-N was ready to hold early elections in the country until two days back, the sources said, adding that the party changed its mind after the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Zardari.

The government sources said that the law will come into action if the PTI’s sit-in paralyses the government and the system.

The insiders said the allies were of the view that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already announced a date for the next elections hence it is not possible to hold polls early. The sources added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair an important meeting of the coalition parties on Wednesday in which the future course of action regarding the next general elections would be announced.

The allies have also decided that PTI’s long march will be handled in a democratic way and they will not be allowed to hold a rally on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.