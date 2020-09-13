Govt rejects plea to shift Covid positive Hamza to hospital

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab government on Sunday rejected a plea from the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shahbaz, to shift him to Ittefaq Hospital, Lahore, after he tested positive for Coronavirus during imprisonment.

According to sources, the provincial home department rejected the plea from Hamza Shahbaz which he conveyed to the department along with a copy of his Covid-19 test results.

The jail sources said he was currently provided all the needed medical facilities within the prison and would be shifted to the hospital if required. The PML-N has criticized the decision of the Punjab government saying that they were playing politics on the health of the son of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. The party leader Atta Tarar on Sunday morning confirmed that Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tarar in his tweet said that Hamza has been tested positive for coronavirus and hoped that he would be shifted from Kot Lakhpat jail to the hospital soon.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in her statement stated that negligence in the treatment of Hamza Shahbaz could pose threats to his life. She appealed the nation to pray for the early recovery of the party leader and urged the government to immediately shift Hamza Shahbaz from the jail to the hospital.

“In view of his deteriorating health, he should be shifted from the Kot Lakhpat Jail to a hospital immediately,” she demanded in a tweet. “And, all legal requirements should be completed so that he is offered healthcare facilities.”

The PML-N leader warned that negligence in the treatment can jeopardise his health. She also requested the party workers to pray for Sharif’s early recovery.