Govt reforms to bring positive change in people’s lives: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry has said that institutional and sectoral reforms initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan will ensure a very positive change in the people’s lives.

Speaking at a book launching ceremony in Lahore, he said the reforms would also prove to be beneficial for the working journalists with upgrading their socio-economic status.

The Information Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is taking effective measures to streamline the affairs of media by resolving the problems of journalists. Fawad Chaudhry said the government has completed working on the wage board award, besides introducing a new advertising policy.

Earlier, in a statement, the minister had said that PTI government would not compromise on the ongoing accountability process in the country.

He said the country heading towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The minister said that PM Imran visited Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries to bring investment in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry slammed the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for destroying the state institutions through political appointments and corruption.

The minister was of the view that PTI government had inherited ‘financially empty institutions’ and added that Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) among other institutions have been destroyed. Fawad Chaudhry said that when institutions go down, the country goes down as well.

