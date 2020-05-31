Govt reduces petrol price by Rs7.06

Staff reporter

Islamabad

The federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs7.06 per liter for the month of June in line with the dip in global crude oil prices due to virus-fuelled lockdowns.

Following the notification issued by the finance ministry on Sunday, the price of petrol has come down from Rs81.58 to Rs74.52 per litre. The fuel is mainly used in cars and motorcycles.

However, the government regulator has slightly increased the price of high-speed diesel from Rs80.10 to Rs80.15 per litre, which is mainly used in transport and agriculture sectors.

The meagre increase in the HSD price may have no impact on the inflation rate, which will directly benefit the public. The price of kerosene oil has been slashed from Rs47.44 to Rs35.56 per litre. Kerosene is used for cooking, especially in far-flung areas where liquefied petroleum gas or pipeline gas is not available.

In addition, the new price of light diesel oil has been fixed at Rs 38.14 per liter. Light diesel oil was earlier being sold at Rs 47.51 per liter. The new prices will come into effect from June 1.