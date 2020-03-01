Govt reduces LPG price

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A day after slashing oil prices by up to Rs7 per litre, the government has also reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas for the month of March. The price of the locally produced LPG has been decreased by Rs150.04 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogramme, according to a price-revision notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority on Sunday.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs1,530.17 against Rs1,680.21 during the month of February. With a reduction of Rs12,716,09, the per metric ton LPG rate has been fixed at Rs129,675.59 against Rs142,391.68.

The decision was made a week after the LPG Distributors Association requested the government to take notice of an increase in the commodity’s price by around Rs50 per kg across the country due to suspension of its supply from Iran.

Pakistan imports around 1,000 metric tonnes of LPG from Iran every year. However, the supply of the commodity stands suspended following the closure of the border with the neighbouring country over coronavirus fears.