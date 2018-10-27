Govt ready to cooperate in money laundering probe: Murad Shah

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in his court chamber on Saturday.

Following his meeting with the chief justice, Murad Ali Shah clarified that he had not been summoned by the top judge.

He was talking to media in Karachi after meeting CJP in Supreme Court’s (SC) Karachi Registry in case pertaining to mammoth money-laundering through fake bank accounts.

He claimed that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar stated that condition of hospitals in Sindh is better than those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sindh CM stated that he was ready for full cooperation in the probe. “Only two days were given to hand over details of contracts and other financial matters”, Shah was quoted as saying.

“It was incorrectly reported in the media that I had been summoned. I had not been summoned. Chief Justice had requested for a meeting with me,” the chief minister reiterated.

He said the meeting was not held over the purported lack of cooperation by the Sindh government with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the mega money laundering scam.

“I discussed [a number of] provincial issues with the Chief Justice. I [also] told the Chief Justice about the JIT’s complaints. Providing information is the responsibility of the institutions, not the chief minister’s,” Murad said.

He shared that the JIT had asked for details regarding irrigation works and services, but it had given the provincial government only two days’ time to provide the information.

“How can we provide the data [in such short time]? It’s not like a button that [you can] press to provide the records.”Murad said the chief justice congratulated him on his re-election as the province’s chief minister. He also appreciated the conditions of hospitals in Karachi and said they were better in comparison to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s hospitals, the minister shared.

Declining to offer any further details, Murad said he also discussed the National Accountability Bureau with the top judge.

Media reports on Friday suggested that the chief justice had asked to meet the chief minister over the JIT’s complaint that the Sindh government was not cooperating in the money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

The Supreme Court had resumed hearing the case against fake bank accounts that were used to launder over Rs100 billion out of Pakistan, at its Karachi Registry on Friday.Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and joint investigation team (JIT)—constituted on the directives of apex court—have informed CJP about the premeditated lack of cooperation from the Sindh govt and other provincial departments in probe related to money-laundering through fake accounts.

However, CJP remarked that he had not summoned Sindh CM but would meet in his chamber. Justice Saqib Nisar vowed to remain in Karachi till the probe into the mega-scam is completed.

FIA is probing 32 people including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in alleged scam of money-laundering of as much as Rs73 bln through fictitious bank accounts.Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe. The former president’s another close aide and Omni Group chairman, Anwar Majeed, and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed, were also arrested by the FIA in August. Lawai, Majeed and his son remain under custody.

Earlier this week, FIA sources informed that the mastermind of the money laundering and fake accounts case, Aslam Masood, had been arrested by the Interpol from Jeddah.

