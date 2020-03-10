Govt raising awareness about Coronavirus prevention: Chohan

Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that to fight Coronavirus, we need to act beyond political point-scoring and personal interests. He said that the Buzdar govt in Punjab has been raising awareness about the prevention from Coronavirus since February and is ready to deal with this epidemic.

These views were expressed by Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan during a press conference on Corona awareness campaign being run by Information Department.

He said that in pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a welfare state, the health department is distributing Sehat Insaf Cards to 72 lac families comprising three and a half crore people. About 70pc of the families have already been given the cards. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan further said that the Information Department has mobilised all divisional and district Information officers to disseminate as much information and awareness to the general public as possible regarding Corona Virus through means like seminars and newspaper articles.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Information Raja Jehangir Anwar said that information department has constituted a special monitoring cell to keep close watch on spread and prevention of Coronavirus.

He elaborated that on the special instructions of the Minister of Information, the Department of Information is adding information related to the Coronavirus in all official advertisements. In addition, more than 100 cinemas are currently broadcasting special video messages made by the Department of Information on possible preventive measures against Coronavirus.

Awareness banners and steamers have been installed in all public places, schools, colleges, universities and main roads, he added. Raja Jahangir further said that special stage plays and animated cartoon series are in the development process to create habit of personal hygiene and prevention of Coronavirus in children which will be broadcast in all the Arts Councils of Punjab and on various TV channels.