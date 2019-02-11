Govt putting weight of incompetence on people

Observer Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that her party did not want Prime Minister Imran Khan to commit suicide as this was a sin, but he should at least apologise to the nation for making U-turns. Aurangzeb was reacting to the PTI government approaching the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package. ‘The incompetent government is putting the entire weight of its incompetence on the people.’

The PML-N leader said her party had ended the programme with the IMF in 2015 to lift the burden of inflation and for economic stability in the country. Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Imran Khan did not have confidence in his team. ‘How can the nation have confidence in this team then?’

She further said this ‘false government’ was betraying the nation and had already finalized the IMF deal. ‘Why is the false government hiding the terms of the agreement with the IMF?’ The PML-N leader said the IMF package would bring a new tsunami of inflation for the people. ‘The nation should be told how much have prices for gas, electricity and essential items been increased in the IMF bailout package.’

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Dubai on Sunday on the sidelines of the World Government Summit. A statement issued by Lagarde said ‘I had a good and constructive meeting with Prime Minister Khan, during which we discussed recent economic developments and prospects for Pakistan in the context of ongoing discussions toward an IMF-supported programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in his meeting with Christine Lagarde there was a convergence of views on the need to implement structural reforms in the country. Khan said the reforms will be implemented to put the country on the path of sustainable development in which the most vulnerable segments of society are protected.

