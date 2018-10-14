Govt putting in all efforts to revive economy, streamline system: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is putting in all efforts to revive economy and to streamline system in the country.

Talking to a private TV channel, Faisal Vawda reiterated government’s resolve of exploring multiple avenues for strengthening the country economy and to boost bilateral cooperation with all the countries.

He said that the government had taken the ‘difficult decision’ to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package to address the mounting debt issue faced by the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the go-ahead to open talks with the fund, after consulting economic experts and stakeholders, the Minister revealed.

Faisal Vawda said that the negotiations with IMF were aimed at reaching a “stabilization recovery programme” which could be used to tackle the economic challenges.

The government wanted to have a “minimum impact” on low-income class after approaching the IMF, he said adding that burden would be passed on to wealthy people.

He said everyone was fully aware of the difficult economic conditions left by the previous PML-N government.

The Minister Water Resources said that the PTI government had decided to bring the country back on right track with solid measures.

The previous governments had done many objectionable activities which had damaged the economy, he said.

To a question, the minister said Prime Minister during his visit to Saudi Arabia had not demanded any bailout package but it was indication that Saudi Arabia would invest 10 billion dollar in Pakistan.

Faisal Vawda said that we need time to remove debris and shortcomings done by the previous government.

He said that the former PML-N government had done nothing for the poor and on the other hand the PTI government was taking concrete measures to ameliorate poverty.

To another question, the Minister Water Resources said if Ishaq Dar, the former finance minister, was a good person then he should face the corruption cases in Pakistan.

He said, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, had criticized the PML-N and PPP in the Parliament as both the governments, he added did nothing for poor people except plundering national money.

Replying a question about Pak-US stalled relations, Faisal Vawda said it was PTI government which brings the US administration on the negotiation table for normalization the ties between the two countries.

