Govt puts economy on right direction: Fawad

jaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the economy had been put in the right direction during three-year of Pakistan Tehrik Insaf government, which was definitely a landmark achievement.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, he said the Prime Minister had the vision to ensure economic stability in the country and added the government prudent policies had started yielding positive results.

He said a significant improvement in the agriculture and textile sector had been registered during the past two years and added record production of 4 major crops of wheat, rice, maize, and sugarcane had been witnessed in the country.

He said agricultural and industrial sectors had been revived due to the prudent policies of the present government and added both major sectors were adversely affected due to flawed policies of the previous regime.

He said that the latest good news for the people was the reduced prices of cars under new auto policy and the initiative had been taken keeping in view prob-lems of middle and lower-middle classes.

He pointed out that a special scheme was being launched for those who would purchase cars for the first time.

To a question about the Prime Minister’s offer of consultations to the opposition for electoral reforms, he said the government had put forward 49 points and it was awaiting the response from the PPP and PML-N on the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Industries and Productions, Khusro Bakhtiar said the government has planned to introduce a new car financing scheme under auto policy 2021, with a lower down payment for the citizens willing to buy the cars for the first time.

The scheme is aimed to facilitate customers who are unable to buy a car after major price hikes during the past few years.

Announcing the main points of the new auto policy, the minister said the leasing process is being further eased to facilitate the buyers.

“New buyer has to make 20% down payment for buying the car under 1000cc.” The minister said the buyer has to get the vehicle registered against his or her name under the scheme.

“The facility could boost sales in the auto industry which ultimately create business and employment

opportunities,” he said, adding that the facility was currently being discussed with stakeholders.

New auto policy to decrease the price of 660cc ve-hicle by Rs105,000, while the price of 1000cc autos will be decreased by Rs142,000.

The Minister for Industries and Production said that the notification regarding a reduction in the prices of vehicles will

be issued in the next few days by the govt.

Under the new policy, the govt is eyeing to produce 0.5 million vehicles yearly, the minister said. The new auto policy will be presented before the federal cabinet in the first week of August said Bakhtiar.