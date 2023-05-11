Govt put axe on its own foot by arresting Imran: Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Thursday lashing out on the government have said that it had put axe on its own foot by taking such action against the PTI chief. In his media statement he said that he was depressed over worsening political situation in the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He added “It would be better to go to jail,” the former interior minister lamented over political turmoil that has spilled to streets. Lashing out at the ruling coalition of 13 parties, he said their only agenda was to disqualify Imran Khan and put him in jail.He said such tactics would not suppress the political importance of the PTI chief but they were proving favourable for him. He said the government had put axe on its own foot by taking such action against the PTI chief.—INP