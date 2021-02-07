Govt pursuing one point agenda of uplift: Buzdar Chief minister spends busy day in native district; meets tribal notables, MPAs, party leaders

Amraiz Khan

­

Punjab Chief Minister Satdar Usman Buzdar on Sunday reiterated his government’s resolve to making people realize fruit of “change”, saying that the PTI government will spare no effort to reach to people in every nook and cranny of the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his daylong visit to Sakhi Sarwar met with assembly members, PTI office-bearers, workers, notables and other delegations. The chief minister exchanged views with notables of tribe on various issues. Notables of the area apprised him of the problems, needs of Sakhi Sarwar area and its surroundings and gave their suggestions.

The chief minister listened to their suggestions and issued instructions to the concern authorities for their immediate redressal. Usman Buzdar addressed the dignitaries and notables in Balochi and Seraiki language and announced a special development package for Sakhi Sarwar. He said that the problems of the people of Sakhi Sarwar will be solved and their needs will be fulfilled.

He said that development package is being devised according to the needs of every district of Punjab. He Announced the funds of Rs1,250 million has been released for preparing the feasibility report of constructing small and intermediate dams on 13 Dara. Under a phase-wise programme 4 Intermediate dams will be constructed in Koh-e-Suleman.

Construction Work on the first dam will be started in June. Sakhi Sarwar Hospital is being upgradated at a cost of Rs117 million. All emergency services will be provided in the emergency ward. Recruitment in Border Military Police and Baloch Levies has been approved.

New police stations will be set up in the area besides providing new vehicles to the police. He also announced to give relaxation as per rules for the youth of backward and tribe area for the recruitment in Punjab Police. He also announced relaxation in educational qualifications for the recruitment of teachers of border area in local schools. Usman Buzdar said that one billion rupees would be spent on the completion of Cadet College Fort Monroe.

He announced to turn Fort Monroe into a tourist resort and said that instructions have been issued to Tourism Development Corporation Punjab in this regard. He also announced the construction, expansion and renovation of Darbar Sakhi Sarwar. Pannahgah and almonry at Darbar Sakhi Sarwar has been formally inaugurated. He said that all tribal areas connected with Ronghan to Sakhi Sarwar Road would be provided electricity. Power projects in the areas of Sakhi Serwer, Ronghan, Barthi and Koh-e-Suleman will be completed at a cost of Rs177 million. The tribal areas will be connected to the border areas of Balochistan by roads.

Usman Buzdar also announced to approve Rs55 million for the water supply scheme for Fort Monro and said that every citizen of DG Khan including Sakhi Sarwar will be provided free of cost treatment facility under Universal Health Care Programme.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Zain and Bharthi. He sat down on a rocky ground with locals. He also visited boarder military police station and Nadra Registration and land record centers. He talked in Balochi language with the tribal people and inquired about their problems. Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government working round the clock for the development of backward areas. Former government paid no attention. He informed them about the various development projects being carried out in their areas.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar visited the under construction Institute of Cardiology in DG Khan and inspected the construction works and expressed satisfaction over the progress made in this regard. The Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities on the progress of construction work. Usman Buzdar directed to further expedite the construction work and said that Institute of Cardiology is a gift for the people of DG Khan.

Meanwhile, the CM inaugurated an almonry at the shrine of Hazrat Syed Ahmad Sultan Sakhi Sarwar. President DG Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kh Jalaluddin Rumi will not only cooperate in providing food in the almonry of shrine but help in arranging food to the needy and passenger in Wahwa and Fazla Kuch.

Meanwhile, Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women’s Wing led by MPA Dr Shahina Karim Khosa called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in DG Khan today. General Secretary Women Wing Ruqiya Ramzan invited Usman Buzdar in oath taking ceremony of District Bar. Meanwhile, the chief minister expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Syed Ataul Mahin Bukhari, Ameer of Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam Pakistan and son of late Syed Ata Ullah Shah Bukhari.