Govt pursuing ease of doing business policy: Imran

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Prime Minister Imran Khan, talking to a delegation of heads of Chinese companies, on Monday said that the government has been vigorously pursuing the ease of doing business policy.

The Prime Minister said incentives are being provided to investors and procedures are being made easy.

The prime minister assured the delegation that he himself would chair the review meeting every month to address their issues on priority basis.

He said Pakistan could learn a lot from China about industrial development. He said the Chinese investment would create employment opportunities in Pakistan and the human resource would get skills.

Imran Khan went on to say that Pakistan has immense potential for growth of small and medium enterprises in which the Chinese companies can play an important role.

The premier emphasized on focusing on agriculture, fisheries, vegetables and fruits,

The premier emphasized on focusing on agriculture, fisheries, vegetables and fruits, information technology and small industries.

“The government would fully facilitate investors,” he added. He also assured the Chinese companies of all possible cooperation to them to invest in Pakistan.

The delegation included Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, while federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Tarin, Asad Umar, and Abdul Razzaq Dawood were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the Chinese delegation expressed a keen interest in investing in Pakistan while appreciating the country’s investor-friendly policies. The government will provide all possible facilities to the investors, he added.