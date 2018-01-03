Govt providing all possible facilities in schools

Rawalpindi

Punjab government is providing all possible facilities in 1,802 public sector schools of Rawalpindi district besides monitoring the performance of the students and teachers, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mahmood Gondal Tuesday said.

Chairing a review meeting for education held here, he said efforts are being made to improve quality education in the district and due to solid steps taken for Rawalpindi district, it has reached at 16th position among 36 districts of the province.

He said the district administration is striving to improve the ranking of the district further as education can bring prosperity in any area.

The meeting was attended among others by Chief Executive Officer, Education Qazi Zahoor ul Haq, District Monitoring Officer, Ghulam Mustafa, District Officer Education Akram Khan, District Officers and Deputy District Officers, Education.

Qazi Zahoor ul Haq briefed the meeting about performance of the district and informed that Rawalpindi district has improved its performance considerably in education in accordance with the chief minister road map indicators and striving to bring further improvement.

He further said 97.7 percent target fixed for Rawalpindi district under enrollment emergency campaign has been achieved.—APP