Govt provides Rs15b to Health Dept for pandemic: Buzdar

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab government has provided around Rs 15 billion to the Health Department to deal with coronavirus and the capacity of the daily tests has reached to more than 4000 in Punjab.

The CM visited Toba Tek Singh, Gojra and Trimmu Head Works in Jhang on Tuesday. At the first leg of his visit, the CM inspected DHQ hospital and distribution of financial aid in needy women under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Toba Tek Singh.

He also inquired the women about their problems and issued directions for the solution of difficulties faced by them. The women applicants appreciated the philanthropic work done by the PTI government saying that money has been respectably given to them. Rs 3.3 billion is distributed in more than one lakh needy persons in Toba Tek Singh district. The aid distribution is being monitored by me in the whole of the province and deserving persons will be given their right, the CM added.

The CM also inaugurated shelter home set up at DHQ hospital and talked to the inmates about the kind of facilities arranged for them. They apprised the chief minister that good arrangements are made and food is provided in time. Talking to them, the CM maintained that establishment of a network of shelter homes is a welfare-oriented step of the PTI government.

He told that the scope of shelter homes is being extended and this facility is being arranged in hospitals where food is also provided. Meanwhile, the CM presided over a meeting at DC office to take stock of different arrangements relating to overcoming coronavirus pandemic, eradication of dengue and procurement of wheat in the district.

This daily capacity will reach to ten thousand in the next few days, he added. The government will provide direct financial aid to the needy under Ramazan Package as Ramazan bazaars will not be set up. This year, he stated that wheat procurement target has been fixed at 45 lakh metric tons and distribution of gunny bags is being done transparently.

The Punjab government will meet the wheat procurement target, he added. We will serve the people with commitment and every human life is dear to me, he said. The government officials and parliamentarians should dedicate themselves to the service of humanity as it is the time to work for them. The elected representatives said that CM has set an example by standing with the people in this pandemic and always given respect to the parliamentarians.

The CM appreciated the performance of CEO (Health) Dr Mumtaz Sial and MS DHQ Hospital Dr Faiza who called on him and added that they have set an example of public service. The nation is proud of its doctors and paramedics working on the frontline and their services will not be forgotten, he added.

While talking to media in Toba Tek Singh, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that he had held meetings with elected representatives of all the divisions of the province before the spread of coronavirus and a strategy was devised after listening to their problems.

However, health emergency has been imposed and all the resources are provided to overcome the coronavirus, he maintained. The third phase of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme will be started in the next few days and the deserving people will be assisted in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak as well.