Govt provides relief on essential food items

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtyar has said that government is committed to provide relief to people through checking profiteering and effective price control of essential food items.

He was chairing a presentation by Statistics Division in Islamabad on Monday. The Minister was apprised that inflation for essential kitchen items has been less than one percent since August last year.

The Minister directed Statistics Division to collect data of essential food items on Mondays rather than Thursdays to have a clear picture of prices of key items. Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar directed that a mechanism should be devised to educate the public on economic statistics especially the trends in consumer price index and inflation.

