Govt provides funds for educational programs: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD :Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that government of Pakistan had provided funds to CADD for educational programmes. “There is no truth of foreign funds amounting to 70 million dollar given to CADD for any educational purpose,” he said while talking to a private news channel. He said that the concerned ministry had constructed boundary walls, labs, besides providing buses, water coolers and water filters to schools and colleges functioning in the federal capital. For the last thirty to forty years period, no proper attention was given to schools and colleges functioning in the federal capital, he lamented. Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that his ministry had also worked for health and special educational programmes to facilitate the handicap children. To a question regarding elected members leaving the parties for personal interest, he said his leader had clear statementin this regard that those elements joining the other party for personal gains, would not have tickets in the next elections.

Orignally published by APP