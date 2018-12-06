Govt provides conducive environment to local construction firms: Bakhtiar

Islamabad

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar has underlined that the PTI-led Government is undertaking various measures to provide conducive and friendly environment to local industries enabling them to grow and enhance their capacity to boost the national economy.

The Minister was talking to a delegation of Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) which headed by Vice Chairman Eng. Shahid Rafique called on him at Islamabad. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

The Minister stated that putting the country’s economy on sustained growth trajectory is top priority of the present government. He said that the government is determined to resolve issues of the local construction industries by providing them enabling environment and level playing field as they are the important partners in development of the country. He noted that construction industry was the largest sector in the country in creating employment after agriculture. The minister said that construction industry can play an important role in implementing the PTI government’s vision to construct 5 million houses for low income groups.

He added that the five million housing project, besides addressing housing issues, would also generate economic activities through creation of jobs as well as provide boost to allied sectors including construction. In this regard, the construction industry can coordinate with Housing Task Force to bring the government’s resolve to fruition, stated the minister. During the meeting, the delegation apprised the minister about issues being faced by construction industry.

The delegation requested for establishing Construction and Infrastructure Development Board under the Ministry of Planning for immediate redressal of their issues. The delegation also called for support in securing international contracts for export of construction services. A proposal for establishing a ‘Construction and Infrastructure Development Bank’ also came under discussion which would provide financial support on the lines of Agriculture Development Bank of Pakistan. The minister assured of full support and cooperation in addressing their problems and also directed authorities concerned of the ministry to look into the modalities of setting up the Board and address other related issues.

