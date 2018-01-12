Govt to provide soft loans to doctors for setting up clinics

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the Punjab Health Foundation to take immediate steps for launching soft loan and small loan schemes to the young doctors, house officers and senior general practitioners for setting up their clinics and purchasing necessary equipment.

He also said that an awareness campaign should also be carried out to motivate unemployed doctors for setting up clinics.

The minister said that by setting up clinics in residential areas, services of qualified doctors would be available to the people and it would help eradicate quackery.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Board of Governors of the Punjab Health Foundation, here on Thursday. Secretary Specialised Healthcare Najam Ahmed Shah, Special Secretary Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan, MD PHF Ajmal Bhatti, Prof Eice Muhammad, senior officers from Finance, Population Welfare, Social Welfare Departments and DMD of PHF also attended the meeting.

The board approved increase in salaries of daily wages employees of the foundation and directed that the notification issued by the Finance Department for the salary schedule of daily wages should be followed.

MD PHF Ajmal Bhatti informed that at present up to Rs 700,000 loan was being awarded without property mortgage, on the basis of documents and personal guarantee. He informed that recovery of PHF loans was 100 per cent.

He further said that soft loans are also being offered to nurses and other paramedics for establishing of their set-ups.

The meeting also reviewed the cases of waving of amount of surcharge of the loan of such doctors who have either died or are seriously ill. However, the Board advised the PHF to put up these cases in the next meeting along with complete documents proof.

Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah directed the MD Ajmal Bhatti to further accelerate the performance of Punjab Health Foundation.

Najam Ahmed Shah directed that general practitioners and young doctors should be sensitised regarding the loan schemes of the foundation and for this purpose an SMS could be generated by using the data of the GPs available with the health department. A proposal has been discussed in the meeting that the PHF would establish urban health centres as a pilot project in the city, for this purpose any dispensary of district set-up would be adopted where outpatient department and referral services would be provided.

The urban health center would be attached with a teaching hospital. If the pilot project is succeeded than it would be further replicated and more urban health centres attached with the teaching hospitals would be established.