Govt to provide relief to poor population: Saira

Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarrar on Friday assured that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government will provide relief to poor population of the country.

She was addressing a triparty contract signing ceremony among Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Pakistan Bait-ul- Mal and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan for ‘Excess-of-Loss Coverage’ in Prime Minister’s National Health Programme.

She said that through this Excess-of-Loss Coverage, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal will provide premium for the continuation of treatment of programme for poor beneficiaries who have consumed their insurance limit.

Saira Afzal Tarrar and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh witnessed the triparty contract signing ceremony between Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan on “Excess-of-Loss” Coverage.

From the Ministry the contract was signed by Dr Faisal Rifaq, Director Technical, Prime Minister’s National Health Program while from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal the contract was signed by Malik Mohammd Arshad, Director Programmes and from State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan the contract was signed by Nadeem Bessey, Executive Director Health Insurance.—APP

Related