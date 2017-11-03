Govt to provide funds for minority’s worships places up-gradation

Staff Reporter

Minister for Planning & Development Punjab Malik Nadeem Kamran has said that Punjab Government would provide adequate funds for the up-gradation of minority’s worships places, minority’s communities, graveyards, roads & welfare institutions in Province.

These funds would be spent by the concerned minority’s members in their respective areas.

He stated this while chairing the Minority Development Funds Committee here Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Tahir Khalil Sindhu, Provincial Secretary Human Rights Asim Iqbal, Parliamentary Secretary Tariq Masih, Minority Members Provincial Assembly Punjab Shehzad Munshi, Shakeel, Sardar Singh Rora, Zulfiqar Ghauri, Juice Jules, Chief Minority P&D Muhammad Altaf Baloch, Assitant Chief P&D Hina Nawaz, representative of Finance Department & other relevant officials attended the meeting.

While presiding over the Development Funds Committee Meeting, Malik Nadeem Kamran said that Chief Minister Punjab had constituted a minority development funds committee to resolve the development matters pertaining to minority’s.

The said Development Committee is being chaired by the Minister for P&D its convener, Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (Co-Convener), Provincial Secretary P&D (Member), Provincial Minister Finance (Member) & Provincial Secretary Human Rights & Minority Affairs (Member).

Addressing the meeting, Malik Nadeem Kamran told that more than 300 million rupees would be spent on development schemes of minority’s areas.

In this connection, departmental summary for releasing development funds is being initiated for final approval of the Chief Minister.

The minister directed the minority members to monitor themselves the development projects activities in their respective areas.

Provincial Minister Human Rights Tahir Khalil Sindhu also highlighted the issues of minority communities while Provincial Secretary Human Rights Asim Iqbal gave detailed briefing on Chief Minister Minority Development Package.