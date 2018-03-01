Govt protecting minorities’ rights: Sandhu

Hindus to celebrate ‘Holi’ today

Staff Reporter

The local Hindu community will celebrate its religious festival ‘Holi’ here on Thursday.

The main ceremony will be held under the aegis of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in Krishna Mandar Ravi Road in which Board secretary Muhammad Tariq besides other officers and a large number of religious leader and minority will participate.

Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas said that all arrangements including security had been finalized in this regard Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said the Punjab government is committed to protect the rights of minorities as well as human rights across the province.

Rejecting allegation levelled by PPP leader Jahan Ara on his ministry, he said on Wednesday that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and provincial Minister of Law Rana Sanaullah, a number of concrete steps had been taken besides legislation and execution of special initiatives for the purpose of safety of minorities.

The minister said the government had established Task Force at provincial level and expanded network at district level to protect the Minorities.

He said that special attention was paid to flood affected minorities families of South Punjab, several MoUs signed with Universities, Baitul Mal, social institutions, TEVTA, Prison Department and with international social institutions for the betterment of Minorities.

He said that millions of rupees had been spent on the welfare of minorities and in the first time of the history a special grant paid to missionaries hospital.

The minister said the government initiated lots of development programmes and opponents were frightened of the popularity of PML-N.