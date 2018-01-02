Govt to protect farmers rights: Bilal

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen has pledged to continue surprise visits to sugar mills till the end of crushing season.

“The government will leave no stone unturned for protection of rights of the farmers,” the minister said while talking to representatives of sugarcane growers here on Tuesday.

He said that on the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister, he had already inspected three sugar mills located in Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad and Tandlianwala and witnessed sugar-cane procurement process there.

He assured the farmers of all relief from the government. He also directed the district administration officers and sugar mills management to strictly follow weighing standards and issue CPR at any cost. “Take action against any role of middleman,” he stressed.

Bilal Yaseen said: “Agriculture makes major part of national economy and welfare of farmers means betterment of the country. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the incumbent Punjab government has started serving farmer community by announcing ‘Kissan Package’.

“Resultantly, a sense of security has been emerged among farmers and they feel now that they are not alone and the government is providing them all possible relief,” he said. “Presence of illegal weighing scales anywhere will not be tolerated,” the minister warned.