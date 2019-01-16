Govt promoting sports in Balochistan: CM

Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday said that incumbent government was playing vital role for promoting sports at all levels in the province.

He expressed these views while meeting seven years old footballer Ehsan Shah from Duki area of Balochistan. The Chief Minister presented new football kit, shoes, football trophy and cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 to the junior footballer on this occasion. The 7 years old footballer Ehsan Shah is capable of bouncing football in the air by kicking it for 221 times in 2 minutes.

“Ehsan Shah is Balochistan’ pride, government is making all out efforts for provision of all basic facilities to young sportsman in the province,” the CM added.—APP

