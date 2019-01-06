Govt promoting livestock for self employment, income generation

Staff Reporter

Mirpur

The government is committed for promoting livestock for self-employment and income generation of animal fostering families in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Assistant Director Animal Health Bhimber Dr. Khalid Qayyum Butt said on Sunday that economic experts believe that food and not oil would be used as weapon in the time to come.

Like Pakistan, 80% people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir depend largely on fostering of animals for their livelihood, Butt added. “It is need of the hour to increase production of animals and milk for burgeoning population of the State” he said.

Butt told deputy commissioner Bhimber Sardar Khalid Mehmood Khan during the visit of a farm house that the foremost priority of livestock and dairy development Bhimber is to augment the production of animals, milk and eggs not only to cater the needs of alarmingly increasing population but also to some extent overcome the unemployment problem in AJK.

“The experts of AJK livestock department and their field staff, despite limited resources in Bhimber district are wholeheartedly committed to the service of farmers”

Butt assured. Apart from vaccination and treatment of animals it is not only ensured that visits are paid to farms at union council level by department officials but also training workshops for farmers are held to enable them to do farming according to modern mechanism to make their business profitable, he added.

On this occasion the DC examined all the dairy and livestock farms in the area and talked to the farmers to know their problems. He appreciated their efforts and encouraged them to increase their production, assuring all possible cooperation from government side.

