Govt promoting anti traditional steps

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that for the progress and prosperity of country the PTI-led government was promoting anti traditional steps at grass root level. Talking to different delegations on Sunday at PTI Secretariat the Provincial Minister said that like federal government the Punjab Administration would excel in economic development adding that year 2020 will be the year of elimination poverty and unemployment whereas the general public will get fruits of economic progress. Ansar Majeed Niazi said that with an amount Rs.1.5 billion skilled Program has begun under 1,50,000 unemployment youth will be trained adding that gradually the number will be increased up to 1 million annually.