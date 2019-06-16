Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had presented the best budget despite difficult economic situation.

Historical measures had been proposed to provide relief to the poor in the balanced, welfare-oriented and people-friendly budget, he added.

The minister said the provincial budget would ensure sustainable development in the province and the new ways of progress would be opened, he added. Big projects were also being started for the promotion of industries which would help to create new job opportunities, he maintained.

While commenting upon the provincial budget for the financial year 2019-20, the minister said that huge funds had been allocated for education, health and social sectors.

Special measures had been proposed for development of industry, agriculture and human resource, he said and added the development of backward areas and provision of relief to the common man was a topmost priority of the PTI government. He said that special programmes for the old people, widows and orphans were being started which was commendable.