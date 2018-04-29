Govt presents best awami budget

Islamabad

Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan has termed the annual federal budget for 2018-19 as “Best awami budget in the present economic situation.” Talking to Private news channel he said sixth budget is an honor for PML-N government. The opposition parties were doing politics of point scoring although these parties are in power in two provinces.

The opposition parties have been failed to deliver in their provinces, he mentioned. He also hailed that the government had allocated a hefty amount for farmers and curtailed sales tax besides duties on agricultural equipment and others.

Meanwhile, the businessmen, traders and farmers of Sargodha terming the Federal Budget 2018-19 a balanced and realistic, have lauded the government for making efforts in bringing the country on road to progress and prosperity. Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) lauded the government for presenting people-friendly budget within the available resources and by taking solid steps, the government has tried to present relief to industrialists and traders community.

Traders said the government presented best possible budget in present circumstances that will help in boosting the national economy, they added. They said the government had presented an historic, progressive and business-friendly budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 under the prevailing circumstances, which was reflecting its commitment to make the country ‘Asian Tiger’ and economic giant in the region.

Kissan leader Malik Muhammad Aslam Katchela has appreciated the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and said that by giving relief to farmers in the national budget, the government have won the support of Kissan community. Incentives and allocation of funds for agricultural machinery and other equipments in the budget will help in promoting the agri-sector, they added.

People from different segments of life in Gilgit Baltistan termed the federal budget 2018-19 as balanced and people friendly and appreciated the government for considering the grievances of common masses. The President PML-N and Deputy Speaker GB legislative Assembly Jafer Ullah Khan while talking to APP said that the PML-N government once again won the hearts of people by presenting such a balanced budget which would surely bring change in the economic condition of common people.—APP