Govt preparing powerfull LB system in Punjab: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Local Bodies’ Chairmen of District Chiniot called on Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan and announced to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf. In the meeting Chairman Municipal Corporation Chiniot Mehr Arshad, Leaguee Chairman of Tehsil Bhawana Mehr Arshad and Vice Chairman Tanveer Gujar along with a number of Councillors announced to become the player of Imran Khan’s team. They all were welcomed by Abdul Aleem Khan who assured them that in contrary of toothless Local Bodies system of the past present Government preparing strong and powerful set up in which the elected representatives of the masses would be having full financial and administrative powers. Abdul Aleem Khan said that from 14 districts of Punjab, local body’s heads have already joined Tehrik-e-Insaaf because they believe that Imran Khan is the last ray of hope and he would fulfill all his promises.

He said that the manifesto of change of being implemented in letter and spirit and work has already been started in the right direction by the present leadership. Senior Minister said that without disseminating powers at the local level the issues of the masses cannot be resolved and most of the present problems occurred due to one man show in Punjab.

Abdul Aleem Khan told that in Punjab 56 companies proved the den of corruption and nepotism where 99 per cent mismanagement surfaced due to the wrong practices of the then Chief Minister.

