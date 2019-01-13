Govt policies to steer country out of crises soon: Khattak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Federal Minister for Defense, Pervaiz Khattak Saturday said opposition was making hue and cry by propagating worthless issues and the government was tirelessly working to steer country out of crises. He said the government would complete its constitutional period. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Intensive Care Unit and Cardiac Care Unit in Qazi Medical Complex Nowshera as a Chief Guest, he said practice of outdated politics should be discarded as criticism for the sake of criticism

He said it would serve noting but would affect the efforts of government to serve people and address their issues. Pervaiz rejected rigging in polls and said if opposition has a proof it could come forward otherwise it was imperative that public mandate should be respected without any doubt. He said the topmost priority of the government and mission of Prime Minister, Imran Khan was to utilize resources of people on their welfare.

