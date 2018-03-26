Govt policies contributed towards normalcy in Karachi

Karachi

Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday that proactive policies and a pragmatic approach adopted by the PML-N government has contributed towards restoration of normalcy in Karachi. Talking to the members of the business community belonging to the metropolis, he said being in Karachi and witnessing enthusiasm of Karachiites with regard to PSL final match is a source of extreme joy and satisfaction for him as the head of the government.

It is owing to concerted efforts of PML-N government that industrialists and investors who prior to 2013 were contemplating to move their businesses abroad are today more than confident to focus more on their own city and country as compared to any other part of the world, said Prime Minister.

Emphasizing that PML-N will complete its tenure on May 31this year and that general elections will be held in time, he said the major objective of any government is to strengthen economy and maintain law and order. “By the grace of Allah PML government has accomplished these targets,” he Added.

Prime Minister said our resources are limited and therefore at times difficult decisions have to be made. “However despite all odds we did our best to maintain our economic growth,” he said reminding that low GDP growth leads to inflation. He said PML-N government was focussed towards achieving 6% growth rate, however, owing to the politics of sit-ins and Panama the economy had to suffer.

He said a strong economy is crucial for national stability and urged the business community to play their role in raising exports and streamlining industrial growth.

He urged the business community to play an active role in this regard and assured them that they would always be kept on board in matters related to economic development. Prime Minister said the PML-N has been able to realize most of its commitments made under its election manifesto in 2013-14 and the country has managed to overcome energy crisis while inception of CPEC has also put it on the path of development.

“Infrastructure development made during our current tenure is exemplary in national history and has opened fresh vistas of progress and prosperity for all the citizens of the country,” he said. He on the occasion also registered his reservations about recent election of Senate Chairman and regretted that integrity of parliament was compromised that may not be a good omen for democratic culture in the country.

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, State Minister for Information, Maryam Aurangzaib, Advisor to PM Miftah Ismail and Special Assistant Mussadaq Malik were also present on the occasion.—APP