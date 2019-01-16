Govt plans to upgrade BHUs, dispensaries

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has planned to upgrade all Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to ensure provision of best medical cover to citizens.

According to an official of the ministry, the government has started upgradation of all health facilities in ICT while dispensaries are also being upgraded to ensure provision of standard medical services to people of federal capital.

He said the government has planned to upgrade basic health unit at Tarnol to make it a trauma centre. He added that a mother and child health center at Bhara Kahu is also being reopened for surrounding population.

He said that the government has planned to construct 200-bedded hospital in the federal capital with support of the Saudi government. He said the premises has been secured and is ready for construction to start the project. He added that the 200-bedded Islamabad General Hospital at Tarlai will be established at a total cost of Rs 2499.993 million on land measuring 13.07 acres.

The project is located at the junction of Park Road and Lehtrar Road at Tramari Chowk, Islamabad which will help in decreasing the load of patients on Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Federal Government Poly Clinic hospital.

The official said that the government is going to start development work on upgradation of Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) hospital.

He said that the government has also started providing medical equipment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) while recruitment of medical staff is being started at hospital to address the issue of staff deficiency and added that 250 doctors are being appointed while nursing staff will also be appointed soon.

He informed that 25 new dialysis machines will be provided to PIMS. The ministry has changed the out-dated manual registration system at PIMS besides, arranging sitting places for patients, he added.

He said the government has planned to set up a nursing university with an amount of Rs 10 billion to address the increasing shortfall of nursing staff in the hospitals.

He said the government has also started working on strengthening the nursing council while a task force has been formed for state-of-the-art training of nursing staff. The government has been working to make federal capital a model health city and there is a plan to work on health tourism with the provision of modern health technology to the hospitals, he added.—APP

