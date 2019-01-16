Govt plans to start heritage survey: Shafqat

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the government has planned to start heritage survey in collaboration with UNESCO across the country. Addressing an award distribution ceremony of Mitsubishi Asian Children’s Enikki Festa 2017-18, he urged the students to promote their own culture and traditions like Japan.

The ceremony was organized here by the Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with National Federation of UNESCO Association Japan, Mitsubishi Public Affairs Committee Japan, Asian Pacific Federation of UNESCO Clubs and Association Japan.

The event was designed to provide an opportunity for children worldwide to understand Asian people’s daily lives through illustrated diaries. Children from 24 different countries and region in Asia draw their illustrated diaries under the theme of “Here is my Life”.

Children between aged six to twelve years were invited for a trip to Japan to participate in this event to let friends in Asia know about their life and culture thorough their five-page illustrated diaries. In Japan there is a custom of creating “Enikki” (Illustrated Diary) that portrays daily events and thoughts in the form of a picture and a short essay. In an “Enikki” the author not only draws/paints and writes about things he/she has seen, heard, done or thought, but also describes his/her rich culture and sensibility. “Enikki” can be a very effective means for cross-cultural understanding.

Speaking on the occasion the minister congratulated the female student winners for clinching seven positions out of eight; saying it was interesting and joyful. “I am happy to know that females were ahead in art, craft and designing” he lauded. The minister suggested the students to make their own pictorial diary and write daily activities.—APP

