Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme this year

Islamabad: In welcoming news, the government hinted at its plans to restart the famous Prime Minister’s youth laptop scheme this year, under which laptops will be distributed among high-achieving students of universities.

The news was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja while talking to Radio Pakistan on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day being observed on Friday.

“World Youth Skills Day is important as Pakistan is a country with 68 per cent of the population comprising youth,” Shaza said.

Shaza Fatima stressed enriching the youth with modern vocational and technical skills, as advancements in modern technology have advanced all sectors, including agriculture, textile and manufacturing.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s youth program initiated in 2013 during the PMLN’s previous tenure, she said 100,000 scholarships were given annually. “The government will soon advertise the scholarships for this year,” Shaza said.

The Special Assistant said that loan schemes for young entrepreneurs would also be revived under the Prime Minister’s Youth program, through which loans up to Rs 7.5 million could be acquired in easy instalments.

She said that special awareness programs and business plan training would be conducted to encourage the youth to start entrepreneurship and become job givers instead of job seekers.