Govt plans to celebrate Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The government of Punjab will celebrate Nov 9, Allama Iqbal’s 141st Birth Anniversary by organizing a number of activities across the province. Although the major ceremony of the Iqbal Day will be held at the Mazar-e-Iqbal, Lahore, but a number of programmes will be organized in other cities too to make the people, particularly youth aware of the contributions of the Poet Philosopher of the East.

This was said by Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan during an informal interactive session with Rawalpindi/Islamabad-based journalists of print media at Rawalpindi Arts Council. A play on ‘Sepoy Maqbool Hussain’ is being prepared and it will be played at Al-Hamra Arts Council Lahore on the occasion, said the Minister. The minister informed the journalists that the provincial government was going to evolve a comprehensive programme to facilitate working journalists with regard to provision of medical facilities, financial help in deserving cases and to protect their rights by coordinating with the organizations they are working for.

He further said that Right to Information act would soon be promulgated in Punjab to facilitate media persons in getting the required information from all relevant quarters. The journalists apprised the minister about their grievances and presented various suggestions to resolve the issues being faced by them. Chohan assured them of issuance of accreditation cards for bonafide journalists within one-week period form Directorate General Public Relations and official matters relating to media groups would be settled in transparent and judicious manners.

He said that in this connection draft of new advertisement policy had been finalized and it would be implemented after approval. Replying to a question the information minister agreed with a proposal to nominate focal media persons in provincial government departments for timely confirmation of a news item and elaboration of any query of journalists with regard to any specific news.

The minister was of the view that journalism is the fourth pillar of nation and its due role in nation building could not be ignored. He said for the promotion of art and culture, a number of programmes would be launched in the coming days. To a question, the provincial minister said the cultural mela would be launched in the art councils of Punjab. Talent hunt programme will also be launched,” he said.

He said all the art councils had been asked to promote art and culture of the province as well as the country and in this regard, senior and junior artists’ services would be utilized. In order to infuse in youth the spirit of patriotism and love for the heroes of the nation, various programmes would be organized in all the major cities of the province, he said. There is a need to promote our own culture instead of neighboring India, he said.

