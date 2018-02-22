Govt plans to review loadshedding schedule: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has said the government is planning to review the power load-shedding schedule that it had announced in December.

Awais Leghari in a statement issued here said in upcoming summer, we would have more than sufficient electricity, but because of line losses and theft, we will not be able to provide it to the consumers.

He said that consumers and Discos both are not acting responsibly and the volume of losses will become unbearable for the government. Discos have failed to reduce losses and consumers fail to respond responsibly. He said in the areas where there is less loadshedding, they have to increase it to cut down their losses.

Awais Leghari blasted on distribution companies saying that there was no system in place regarding the proposed plan of implementation by the power distribution companies. He said that 80 percent schemes under sustainable development goals (SDGs) programme would be completed during April. However, he said that there were some hurdles in implementation of the schemes. He pledged to inform about schemes of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 and 2 in a week time.

He said that power distribution companies had no plan to procure equipments and other materials during the next financial year 2018-19. He said that the Power Division would inform about details in this regard.

He said that government had completed 96 percent schemes under SDGs in first phase and said that all schemes in power sector would be completed in one month time in case all hurdles in implementation are removed.

