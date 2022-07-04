Govt planning to switch domestic users over to solar energy: Dastagir

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Power and Energy Khurram Dastagir said that the government was planning to switch domestic users over to solar energy, and “a comprehensive strategy [was] being devised” in this regard.

Speaking at a press conference in Gujranwala, the federal minister said that all public buildings and infrastructures are also being switched over to solar energy in a phased manner.

He also said that the government is taking measures to make dysfunctional power plants functional to overcome the issue of load-shedding in the country.

Regarding the power generation plants in the country, the minister said that the 720-megawatt Karot power plant started power generation, and water inflow in Tarbela Dam increased significantly over the last three days, which resulted in additional 600-megawatt electricity.

