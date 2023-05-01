Govt planning to delay general elections for one year?

Islamabad: The negotiators from the ruling and opposition sides are set to meet on Tuesday, May 2, for the third round of talks regarding the issue of deciding a poll date for the Punjab Assembly. The ruling alliance, however, has termed the demand put forward by Imran Khan “impractical” and asked him to be more flexible for the success of this dialogue bet­ween the government and the opposition.

Former Prime Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has shown readiness on holding polls on the same day in the entire country, but there is a caveat to his agreement. He wants the government to dissolve the National Assembly by May 14.

Reacting to the former premier’s demand, PML-N Secretary General and Federal Minister for Development Ahsan Iqbal said: “We want to tell Imran Khan that he cannot hold talks at gunpoint.”

Has Imran Khan agreed to same-day polls?

He said that the first condition of talks is, there are no pre-conditions.”

Talking to a private news channel, Ahsan Iqbal warned, “if talks fail the ultimate loser will be the PTI as there is a provision for delaying elections for a year under the Constitution.”

He went on to say that Imran Khan had warned of creating a law and order situation in the country (if polls are not held this July), and in such a scenario, the elections will be delayed for another year.