Govt planning loans for small traders on soft terms: Aslam

Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the government has chalked out a programme to grant loans to small traders on soft terms.

He said this during the separate meetings with delegations of Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce, car dealers association and traders’ community.

Traders’ community delegation members apprised Aslam Iqbal that small traders have badly been affected due to lockdown and permission for doing limited business should be granted by the government.

They also put forth proposal for opening up markets on rotational basis. They suggested that as government has allowed opening of construction sector, so small businesses linked with it should also be opened.

They urged him that permission for opening up business should be granted for a limited period of time and assured that traders will fully implement on the SOPs being laid down by the government.

The minister while expressing his views on this occasion commended that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a kind hearted person and also a strong supporter for opening up business sector. He assured them that PTI government wants opening up various business and industries so that employment of masses can be restored.

Aslam Iqbal emphasized that government has not only to completely eradicate Covid-19 pandemic but also have to save trade and businesses.

The whole world including Pakistan is greatly worried over dangerous coronavirus pandemic, he added.

He vowed that he is true representative of traders and industrialists and will put forth their recommendations before the federal government. He underscored that with the smooth running of business and industry, the economy of the country also moves forward and flourishes.

He maintained that during the first phase, low risk-pronged industries have been opened. He stated that firstly governments of all the four provinces will be brought on the same page and thereby all businesses and industries will be opened up under a phased programme.

He assured them that the wheel of the business will run in consultation with the traders.

He informed that state-of-the-art Expo Centres will be set up in Faisalabad and Multan alongwith providing maximum relief to traders and industrialists.

The Minister further intimated that grievances and problems of traders will also be redressed and resolved.

He said that positive proposals given by traders will be fully implemented.

He informed that mega relief package has been given by the government for the poor segment of society which has been badly affected owing to lockdown. He maintained that traders and the government are on the same page and will jointly advance forward.

PTI government is standing by the traders and is fully aware about their genuine problems. Those meeting Aslam Iqbal included President Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce Rana Sikandar Azam, Vice President Bilal Waheed and Members Executive Committee.

Delegation members from Car Dealers Association included Shehzad Aslam, Haji Idrees and others. Delegation from traders community included Muhammad Ali Mian, Malik Amanat and others. PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhary and high officials of Industries and Trade department also attended the meeting.