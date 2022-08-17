Govt places Shahzad Akbar’s name on ECL

Islamabad: The federal government on Tuesday placed the name of ex-PM Imran Khan’s aide Shahzad Akbar on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The decision to place the name of Shahzad Akbar on the no-fly list, along with 9 other names, was taken during the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The cabinet also decided to remove Twenty-Two names from the list.

Media reports suggest that another aide of the former PM, Ziaul Mustafa Naseem, was added to the list along with Shahzad Akbar over their alleged involvement in a financial scam at the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Both Akbar and Naseem are presently in the UK. As per practice, if a person whose name is placed on ECL is abroad, he is arrested on his return and handed over to the relevant law enforcement agency.

Read: Shahzad Akbar resigns as PM Imran’s adviser on accountability