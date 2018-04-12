Govt paying special attention on development of less developed areas: CM Shehbaz

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is bringing a genuine revolution of prosperity of the people and national development in the country and added that special attention has been paid to the development of less-developed areas under the strategy of ensuring composite development.

Talking to MNAs and MPAs from Southern Punjab who called on him here on Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N government has given more development funds to the southern Punjab as compared to its population and this has resulted in composite development and prosperity there.

He said that southern Punjab has moved on the road to genuine development and added that people are well aware about the genuine leadership that has burnt the midnight oil for their prosperity. He said that credit of doing practical steps goes to the PML-N with respect to restoration of defunct province of Bahawalpur and southern Punjab province.

The CM said that some political elements are trying to emotionally exploit the people in the name of province which was only for political gains and have no concern with sufferings of the people.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N government has provided more than 42 percent development funds to the southern Punjab during the current fiscal year and CT scan facility, hepatitis filter clinics, international standard medicines and other latest medical facilities are provided to the hospitals situated in southern Punjab. He said the PML-N leadership has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of southern Punjab during floods or any other eventuality. The people of southern Punjab have been fully served by the Punjab government along with their elected representatives.

The Chief Minister said that thousands of kilometers long roads have been constructed and expanded in the villages of southern Punjab under ‘Pakian Sarkan Sukhay Painday Program.’ This has helped the people living in rural areas in a number of ways and has also ensured easy transportation of commodities from farms to markets. Any effort to stop the journey of development and prosperity will be failed and this development process which has been started from Punjab will be extended to the whole of the country, he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, members of the assembly said that CM Shehbaz Sharif is a genuine leader of the people who has served the residents of Rajanpur from the core of his heart during worst floods. Shehbaz Sharif has won the hearts of the people by allocating record budget for the southern Punjab, they said. People are well aware of the fact that who is the genuine leader that has served them and who are the false claimants of change. The PML-N leadership has diligently served the people and southern Punjab is developing in every sector of life including health and education, agriculture and transportation. PML-N will achieve mammoth success in the elections of 2018 on the basis of its public service record, they further said.

Those who called on the Chief Minister included Federal Minister for Communications Senator Hafiz Dr. Abdul Karim, MNA Sahibzada Fiazul Hassan from Layyah, MNA Sardar Muhammad Amjad Khan Khosa from DG Khan, MNA Sultan Mehmood Hinjra from Muzaffargarh, MNA Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman Dreshak from Rajanpur, MNA Syed Sajid Mehdi from Vehari, MNA Mian Imtiaz Ahmed from Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikh Fiaz Uddin, Provincial Minister for Zakat Ms. Naghma Lang, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, MPA Sardar Attif Hussain Khan Mazari from Rajanpur, MPA Ch. Karamdad Wahalah from Jehanian, MPA Rana Ijaz Ahmed Noon from Multan, MPA Zeeshan Gormani from Muzaffargarh, Raees Mehboob MPA and former members of the assembly including Deewan Syed Aashiq Hussain Bukhari and Malik Ahmed Ali Aulakh.

Orignally published by INP