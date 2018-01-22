Govt paying equal attention to urban, rural development

Faisalabad

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Sunday said the incumbent government was paying equal attention to the development of both urban and rural areas and a number of uplift projects were being completed in rural areas of the province. He was speaking after laying foundation stone of two roads at Satiana Adda under the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The 25-km Satiana-Jaranwala Road would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 42 million, while 24-km Satiana-Jhumra road would be completed with Rs 50 million. The first phase of the roads would be completed by March 31 this year. Parliamentarians Ch Asim Nazir, Rana Shoaib Idrees, Rae Usman Kharl, Chairman District Council Ch Zahid Nazir, Vice Chairmen Khalid Parvaiz Virk, Rana Zulfiqar Khan, Chairmen, Vice Chairmen of union councils, PML-N workers and people were present on the occasion.

The minister said that Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP) was a revolutionary step of the Punjab government under which thousands of kilometres roads had been constructed in rural areas of the province. He said Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had also approved Rs 300 million funds for the construction of Jaranwala-Khurarianwala Road and work on the project would start in next two weeks.—APP