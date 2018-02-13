Govt particularly focuses on girls education: PM

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-N government, was particularly focused on women empowerment and girls’ education through PM’s Youth Programme.

In a meeting with a group of students from Husamiyah School and Saifiyah School of Karachi at PM Office here, the prime minister said that educating girls was of utmost importance as they were responsible for raising the future generation.

Special Assistant to PM Ali Jehangir Sidiqui, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam and schools’ faculty were also present on the occasion.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said there was no shortcut to success and students must work very hard to achieve a position where they could serve Pakistan significantly. Earlier, SAPM Ali Jehangir Sidiqui held an interactive session with the students and briefed them regarding the working of executive branch of the government.—APP

