Govt overcomes energy sector issues to boost economy: Miftah

Islamabad

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs, Miftah Ismail has said the present government had taken steps to bring improvement in the energy sector which would help enhance economy and GDP growth rate.

“We made efforts to resolve the issues of electricity and gas,” he said talking to a private news channel.

After addressing the problems of electricity and gas, there was a need to achieve seven to eight percent GDP growth rate, he said.

Commenting on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects, he said Chinese were making heavy investment in Pakistan which would have positive impact on our economy.

The present government was spending billions of dollars on road infrastructure, Miftah Ismail said.

The focus was given to establish Gwadar Port, hospitals, highways and other development projects in Balochistan, he said.

To a question he said Pakistan holds good relations with Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“Efforts are being made to send skilled labour to Gulf countries in days to come, “ he said.

To another question, he said, “We have increased the taxes to avoid the IMF assistance.”—APP