Govt, opposition to finalize caretaker PM name: Ahsan

Narowal

Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that to finalize the name for caretakers prime minister, consultation between the government and the opposition was underway. Talking to media persons in Narowal on Sunday, Ahsan Iqbal expressed his hope that consensus on the name of caretaker prime minister will developed before time.

The Interior Minister urged all the democratic forces to jointly finalize a non-controversial name for the caretaker prime minister slot. He said all powers would be shifted to caretaker government after initiation of electoral process. Morality should not be compromised while criticizing one another in politics, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said political parties of the country would have to go through this phase with responsibility as enemies would attempt to destabilize Pakistan.

“The political parties will have to make the environment as much tolerable as possible,” he added. Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Senator Sirajul Haq has mooted a proposal, seeking prominent scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan as caretaker prime minister of Pakistan for the upcoming general elections of 2018.

While, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after days-long deliberation and consultation within the party circles, has finally consented on three names for the caretaker prime minister including former commerce minister Abdul Razzaq Dawood, former chief justice of Pakistan Tasadduq Jilani and former governor State Bank Dr. Ishrat Hussain.—INP