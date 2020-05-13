Govt, opposition sit together to decide on PA session

The Sindh government on Wednesday sat with the opposition parties in the province to devise a strategy pertaining to convening the provincial assembly session. The meeting of the parliamentary groups of the four parties was held at the residence of Opposition Leader FirdousShamimNaqvi. Provincial ministers Nasi rHussain Shah, ImtiazShaikh and SaeedGhani represented Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the meeting while HaleemAdilShaikh and FirdousShamimNaqvi attended it on behalf of PTI. Kanwar Naveed Jamil led the MuttahidaQaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation in the meeting while Parliamentary leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) HasnainMirza also attended it. The meeting mulled over issues pertaining to convening Sindh Assembly session and halting defamatory remarks against the provincial authorities fighting COVID-19 in the province. It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh province is leading with most coronavirus cases in the province as it recorded 731 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 13341, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Provincial ministers Nasi rHussain Shah, Imtiaz Shaikh and SaeedGhani represented Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the meeting while HaleemAdilShaikh and FirdousShamimNaqvi attended it on behalf of PTI. In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation, Murad Ali Shah said that 16 more people have died in Sindh from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 234.