Govt, opposition parliamentarians agree on national youth development plan

PILDAT, UNDP host dialogue between youth & parliamentarians

Zubair Qureshi

Government and Opposition leaders have reiterated their resolve for development of youth as they are the future leaders of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the people largely relied on their role.

This was stated at a consultative dialogue jointly organized by Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development & Transparency (PILDAT) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan here on Thursday held between Pakistan’s youth representatives and parliamentarians/policy makers.

The parliamentarians were attending the dialogue on Democratic and Peaceful Governance and Sustainable Development and one could see a large number of youth representatives to address issues of youth’s concern.

In his inaugural remarks, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said he owed his political career to students’ politics and activism. He said that he has been elected, first as MPA and Speaker in Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now in the National Assembly, only through youth and student activism.

He advised young people never to under-estimate themselves. Active young people today will become MNAs, Speakers and Prime Ministers in the future. The National Assembly of Pakistan has 96 young MNAs. He announced that the National Assembly will soon notify a Young Parliamentarians Forum and he would like to seek the support of PILDAT in facilitating the young MPs and the forum.

Mr. Usman Dar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, highlighted that while Youth is a devolved subject after the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, youth remains an important agenda for the Federal Government. The Government is working on a Youth Framework to empower young people and the framework will be put in place in the coming few months. The Federal Government is also launching a National Youth Development Index. An Economic Empowerment Programme to provide employment to 10 lakh young people across the country is also in the pipeline. The Government is also launching a Green Youth Movement, which through social engagement, will generate employment opportunities for youth. Similarly, the Government has designed a Sports Engagement Programme for young people.

Opening the Dialogue, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT, said that PILDAT and UNDP have joined hands to encourage youth engagement with political parties in the Government and the Opposition. He appreciated the UNDP Human Development Report: Unleashing the Potential of a Young Pakistan which identifies the 3 Es of Education, Employment and Engagement as the key requirement of Pakistan’s young people.

In his welcome remarks Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan Ignacio Artaza said “youth are the drivers of economic, social, cultural, institutional and political change. As such, their voices must be listened to.”

UN Resident Coordinator, Neil Buhne said Pakistan’s development relied on the youth of the country. There is a need for systematic youth-centric solutions to development challenges.”

