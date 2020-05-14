Govt, opposition continue at odds during Senate session Shibli seeks support in PTI measures against virus

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The blame game between the government and the opposition continued on Thursday in the Senate as the upper house continued debate on the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said the government has “always taken all provinces on board while taking decisions.

Responding to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s earlier criticism of the government, Faraz asked the opposition to appraise the government regarding their “parallel strategy”.

“Does the opposition have their own strategy?” the minister asked. “Do they want a curfew to be imposed? Why did they not participate in the session when they called it?”

Faraz told the opposition to answer the questions rather than claiming to be a “political victim”.

The information minister also said the federal government had provided every province with personal protective equipment (PPE) to tackle the virus and added that the federal government wants to facilitate daily wagers affected by the pandemic on a top priority.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a relief package for the daily wagers despite the country having limited resources.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan questioned the timing regarding the controversy surrounding the National Commission on Minorities.

“The government could not spare the issue .” the senator said. “Why is Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri talking about such things?”

In response, Faraz advised the opposition not to raise sensitive issues that would hurt the nation’s sentiments as the country is in need of unity and not division during this difficult time.

PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz claimed that the reason behind fewer coronavirus cases in Pakistan is due to the current government’s strategy.

“The government’s efforts should be appreciated,” Aziz said. “Pakistan is dealing with the pandemic with limited resources. Even developed countries are helpless in the wake of the deadly virus.”

He said that the opposition had called a special Senate session to insult the government rather than giving suggestions on how to deal with the health crisis.