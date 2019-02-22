Govt, Opp trade barbs in NA over Durrani’s arrest

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The war of words between the opposition and the government continued on Thursday in the Parliament as Pakistan Peoples Party heavyweight Khursheed Shah termed the arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani a step backwards for democracy in Pakistan.

Durrani was arrested from Islamabad on Wednesday and is accused of illegal appointments and accumulating assets beyond known sources of income by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shah lambasted the incumbent government and said jails of the country “are made to punish politicians”. Expressing his displeasure over recent developments which have increased pressure on the party, Shah maintained that the Parliament is supreme and above all institutions of the country and plays a constitutionally mandated role in the country.

Condemning the arrest of the senior party leader, the former NA speaker said the party’s protest should not be mistaken for a mere “war of words”.

Recalling the ‘sacrifices’ of the party, Shah said former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had laid down her life for the nation while her father, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, laid down the foundations for a nuclear Pakistan. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shafqat Mehmood criticised the PPP for lackluster performance in Sindh over the last decade and said: “no elected speaker or leader is above the law”.

Mehmood further retorted that “the PPP should approach the courts if they have misgivings and not cause hue and cry in the Parliament”.

As the PPP lawmakers continued their protest, Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the session till Friday.

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had condemned the arrest of the Sindh Assembly speaker on Wednesday and said such actions by NAB are challenging democracy.

“It is disappointing to see that the speaker of the Sindh Assembly has been arrested from Islamabad. Arresting speaker of a legislature amounts to challenging democracy.”

